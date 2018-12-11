Fashionista’s take note. The colour to keep an eye on in 2019 is “Living Coral”. According to the Pantone Color Institute, 2019 will be all about Living Coral, a colour which represents “playful expression,” and our “innate need for optimism.”

Living Coral is a shade of coral that’s a bolder than pink but subtler than red.

"With everything that's going on today, we're looking for those humanizing qualities because we're seeing online life dehumanizing a lot of things," Laurie Pressman, the Pantone Color Institute's vice president, told the Associated Press.

"We're looking toward those colours that bring nourishment and the comfort and familiarity that make us feel good."

Outfit from Trenery: Skirt, R999, Linen Sporty Top R999, Fiona Slide R699. (Available at Woolworths)

This fresh shade is the complete opposite of 2018’s PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet. Which Pantone described as "a dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade," one that "communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us towards the future."

The tropically-inspired colour choice also deliberately evokes undersea coral reefs, which are rapidly disappearing due to climate change. Speaking to Quartz, Pressman said that the environment had been the company's "overriding influence" this year.

Coral isn’t a new colour to fashion and beauty scene. The warm, mellow hue evokes happy memories of hot summer days on the beach. Unlike this year’s violet colour, coral suites most skin types. We simply love how it enhances a tanned body.

Here are some coral inspired items to look out for to add this fresh, happy colour into your 2019 wardrobe.

