Lizzo wears Gert-Johan Coetzee for her new TV series promo

Gert Johan Coetzee is one of the most talented designers in South Africa. He is loved by international stars and has dressed the likes of Kelly Rowland, Kristin Cavallari and Kourtney Kardashian. He recently dressed American singer Lizzo for her new TV series promo.

For Amazon Prime’s “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” the superstar wore a blue beaded two-piece inspired by the Gert-Johan Coetzee Kraal Couture collection. In the series, Lizzo is on a search for a new group of Big Grrrl dancers to be part of her next tour. Thirty girls arrive, but only 10 will be allowed to audition. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) To create this masterpiece, Coetzee worked closely with celebrity stylist Jason Rembert.

“It was such an honour to work with such an iconic team. The beaded skirt and top took over two months to construct and was complemented by a dramatic tulle jacket in cobalt blue,” said Coetzee. Coetzee is still being praised for the masterpiece he created for Nigeria’s media girl Toke Makinwa. Makinwa was one of Queen Zozibini Tunzi’s guests at the Bridgerton Affair which took place this past week at Inanda, Sandton. And boy, she served the looks as expected.

In other news, the multi-award-winning designer is set to launch his winter collection. He will be collaborating with Chopard Jewellery & Watches. Keep an eye on IOL Lifestyle’s social media pages to be the first to view the collection when it launches.