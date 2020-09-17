Local brands launch their SS collections
Local fashion house Danielle Frylinck have launched their spring 2020 collection.
Titled Soft Wearing, the collection places a strong emphasis on distinctive prints. The garments are made of natural fabrics, with striking tones and simple silhouettes.
“Spring 2020 offers you a soft wearing collection made from mostly natural fibres. Comfort is key with a twist to still give you the feeling of dressing up.
’’A small capsule collection of pieces that are easy to mix and match with pieces in your current wardrobe. Signature Bowie dresses that can be dressed up or down and linen pieces in clean, crisp lines,” said Frylinck.
The range boasts a fresh spin on classic styles that have proven successful in the modern-day women’s wardrobe.
Another local brand, Maxhosa Africa, launched their spring/summer collection at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night, September 16.
The Ingumangaliso Imisebenzi Ka Thixo (God’s Work is Miraculous) collection featured local celebrities such as singer and presenter Unathi Nkayi and rapper Riky Rick, who are both loyal to the brand.
The designer, Laduma Ngxokolo, received great feedback from his fans. Here are some of the reactions:
“Congratulations my brother, @LadumaNgxokolo for the amazing
@MaXhosaAfrica SS2021 Collection showcase at this years’ @nyfw.
INGUMANGALISO IMISEBENZI KA THIXO. #MaxhosaNYFW #NYFW,” said @TebogoSelebi.
“Maxhosa by @LadumaNgxokolo is one of the finest South African exports. #MAXHOSANYFW,” tweeted @@B_V_83.
INGUMANGALISO IMISEBENZI KATHIXO— Warren Masemola (@warrenmasemola) September 17, 2020
GODS WORK IS MIRACULOUS#MaxhosaNYFW pic.twitter.com/Up043uwLmL