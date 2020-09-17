Local brands launch their SS collections

Local fashion house Danielle Frylinck have launched their spring 2020 collection.

Titled Soft Wearing, the collection places a strong emphasis on distinctive prints. The garments are made of natural fabrics, with striking tones and simple silhouettes.

“Spring 2020 offers you a soft wearing collection made from mostly natural fibres. Comfort is key with a twist to still give you the feeling of dressing up.

’’A small capsule collection of pieces that are easy to mix and match with pieces in your current wardrobe. Signature Bowie dresses that can be dressed up or down and linen pieces in clean, crisp lines,” said Frylinck.

The range boasts a fresh spin on classic styles that have proven successful in the modern-day women’s wardrobe.