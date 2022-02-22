Local clothing brand Sweet-Orr is ready to show why you should ‘Love What You Do’

When it comes to local clothing brands, most South Africans have never heard of Sweet-Orr. However, the local brand has been at the forefront of workwear for over 150 years, and are branching to the broader public with their new “Love What You Do” campaign.

Launching this new campaign at Rooftop on Bree in Cape Town last week, Sweet-Orr partnered with 10 South African leaders from various industries to showcase their talent, celebrate their inspiring stories and where the love for their craft comes from. Jewellery designer Thandie Dowrey. Picture: Supplied These leaders are sculptor Otto du Plessis, photographer David Southwood, custom car fabricator Gino Lange, saxophonist Hiram Koopman, farmer Jo Neser Olive, jewellery designer Thandie Dowrey, mixologist Leighton Rathbone, head of conservation Bongani Mnisi, contemporary artist Lyndi Sales and BMX athlete Buddy Chellan. Contemporary artist Lyndi Sales. Picture: Supplied

Throughout the next couple of months, these industry leaders will share their stories in a video series on how Sweet-Orr aids them with their extraordinary talents. “As one of the oldest global protective wear brands, we don’t only pride ourselves on the quality of our garments, but also on the small role we get to play in enabling individuals, artists, creators, makers, craftsmen and women to do what inspires them, the things that drive them, the things that make the world a better place.