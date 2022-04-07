Local designers Ezoketho and House of Fabrosanz shine in Amsterdam

Late last month, two South African designers, House of Fabrosanz by Sandisiwe Mazibuko and Ezokhetho by Mpumelelo Dhlamini, jetted to the Netherlands for Fashion Week Amsterdam. Both designers individually shared their South African stories by expressing them through the fashion garments. House of Fabrosanz presented a womenswear collection titled ‘My Altitude’. It was inspired by the Pedi, Tsonga, and Venda cultural print, with the touch of Nguni print.

The collection reveals bold, bright colours, some black and white, using creative patterns from several heritages in South Africa. “Our collection offering is inspired by the fabrics, colours and motifs depicted on the traditional attires of these cultures. Through carefully studying the Venda and Sepedi cloth, and their brightly coloured lines layered with embroidery and vibrancy, a modern translation had to be explored. Using variations of vertical slim lines anchored by thicker white vertical and horizontal lines allowed us to retain the strong linear roots,” says Mazibuko. House of Fabrosanz designs. Picture: Supplied. The designer adds that showcasing in Amsterdam was different and refreshing.

“The reception in Amsterdam was amazing, it's always exciting to showcase on an international stage. It was a bit different from the other countries we have been to. They seem more intrigued by our use of colour and style of fashion,” she says. To celebrate 10 years of being in the business of fashion, House of Fabrosanz is opening its first flagship store in Sandton Square at the end of April. Ezokhetho, who recently won Emerging Talent of the Year at the inaugural Fashion Industry Awards South Africa, showcased the ’Izimbokodo’ collection, and added some pieces from the ’Batho Pele’ collection.

“Izimbokodo is an ode to South African women, portraying the many beautiful facets of femininity. We also used pieces from our Batho Pele collection to showcase South African elements within the brand," says Dlamini. Ezokhetho designs. Picture: Supplied. On showcasing in Amsterdam, Dlamini says: “It was a great milestone, it’s our first time showcasing a full collection outside the country. Seeing the way we were received was/is reassuring.” Ezokhetho will be showcasing at South African Fashion Week later this month.