Local designers open up about negative impact of Covid-19

When South Africa implemented a lockdown shortly after the arrival of Covid-19, many industries were affected by it from a financial perspective.

The fashion industry struggled as shows were cancelled and designers were unable to sell their work.



With the lockdown easing, founder of Soweto Fashion Week (SFW), Stephen Manzini, reflected on the future of fashion in South Africa.



He said that although things are bad, they will somehow get better if there is corporate and retail buy-in from local designers and fewer imports.



Known for hosting fashion shows for up-and-coming fashion designers, Manzini said in order to keep the momentum going, they will have to start planning for virtual shows.



“Social distancing is part of our lives now and will probably be for some time. We have to work on growing our virtual space. We will have to follow theatre procedures, the wearing of masks, and sanitising."



On the impact of Covid-19, Manzini said: “Local fashion has been affected in sales and growth, we are likely to see a lot of fashion businesses go out. Very few, if any people from the fashion industry, have received relief funding because it has never been taken seriously for some time. If you look at most advanced economic countries, they have built their fashion and textile industry by taking it seriously.



