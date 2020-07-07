Local designers open up about negative impact of Covid-19
When South Africa implemented a lockdown shortly after the arrival of Covid-19, many industries were affected by it from a financial perspective.
The fashion industry struggled as shows were cancelled and designers were unable to sell their work.
With the lockdown easing, founder of Soweto Fashion Week (SFW), Stephen Manzini, reflected on the future of fashion in South Africa.
He said that although things are bad, they will somehow get better if there is corporate and retail buy-in from local designers and fewer imports.
Known for hosting fashion shows for up-and-coming fashion designers, Manzini said in order to keep the momentum going, they will have to start planning for virtual shows.
“Social distancing is part of our lives now and will probably be for some time. We have to work on growing our virtual space. We will have to follow theatre procedures, the wearing of masks, and sanitising."
On the impact of Covid-19, Manzini said: “Local fashion has been affected in sales and growth, we are likely to see a lot of fashion businesses go out. Very few, if any people from the fashion industry, have received relief funding because it has never been taken seriously for some time. If you look at most advanced economic countries, they have built their fashion and textile industry by taking it seriously.
"Corporate brands should be confident in tapping into this goldmine. Imagine local fashion brands dominating the retail space. That would be a game-changer that could change the SA economy for the better."
Some of the local designers like Mercia Ramagaga also expressed their views that no matter how bad things are, fashion is here to stay.
“Fashion is something that will never die. We are moving in the 4IR era, and as fashion designers, we are not planning on not falling behind. We want to keep up with the 5G speed and host digital fashion shows. So we are positioning ourselves to ensure that our brands remain sustainable in the new era,” said Ramagaga.
Elias Sibata, founder of N.O.T.E Clothing said the closing down of the entertainment industry caused a detriment to his brand as most of his clientele were celebrities.
Most designers are exploring online shopping since social distancing has become our new normal.
