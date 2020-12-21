Local designers who took a leap of faith and opened stores during the pandemic

We’re nearing the end of 2020. While it has been a disastrous year, it has also been a fruitful one to some. These are the local designers who opened stores during the pandemic. Two of those who defied the pandemic odds were Thula Sindi, who opened two stores in different cities and Laduma Ngxokolo, of Maxhosa, who opened doors in the Mother City. Also, David Tlale, an acclaimed designer from Vosloorus, east of Joburg, opened a store in Melrose Arch where he sells his opulent garments. Sindi, who opened his first AfricaRise store at Sandton City in October last year. opened another store in the Joburg CBD during August 2020, which was followed by a Menlyn installation on December 1.

The concept stores not only caters for Sindi’s garments but also other designers creations.

“It is very important to invest in the history, the present and the future of fashion, so in partnership with FP&M SETA, I will be introducing nine emerging designer brands to AfricaRise Menlyn.

“(It offers) young designers a vibrant and supportive environment for six months in which to learn from me and each other about how best to maximise their talents and business skills.

“AfricaRise is not just four walls and a door. It is a lifestyle, committed to the values of authenticity, innovation and quality without compromise. We are Africans, and we have a collective duty to rise,” said Sindi during the Menlyn store launch.

Ngxokolo opened his second boutique at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The first one at the Mall Of Africa in Midrand launched last year.

Tlale opened his first store, the African Pride, in Melrose Arch in October.