Kim Kardashian-West arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Over the weekend Emmy awards were handed out during the two-day event. The Creative Arts Emmy award ceremony was held on Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles while the The Primetime Emmy award ceremony took place on Sunday. These awards honour the best in US prime time television programming.

On Sunday, television's most outstanding and accomplished stars attended the prestigious award ceremony dressed in strictly black tie attire.

It's the one red carpet that doesn't look like a circus of barely-there and completely over-the-top outfits.

It was a delight to see celebs show the awards evening the respect it deserves.

Even Kim Kardashian toned things down and wore an uncharacteristically modest and classy dress - donning a black velvet Asian inspired floor-length gown.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Picture: Reuters

While some of our favourite TV stars had their shining moment on stage, here are those who were winning on the red carpet.

The "Orange Is the New Black" star Laverne Cox pulled off a black strapless Zac Posen gown with her natural poise and elegance.

Laverne Cox arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

In the same style that her character from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" does, actress Marin Hinkle kept her look chic by wearing a simple figure hugging navy dress.

Marin Hinkle. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Young Sydney Sweeney who stars in a new series, "Euphoria", rocked a layered red chiffon dress from Marchesa.

Sydney Sweeney. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Olivia Munn's shimmering sequins fitted dress stood out on the red carpet. The purple dress featured deep pink sequin floral appliqués.

Olivia Munn. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP



















