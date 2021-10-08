LOOK: Adele graces the cover of US Vogue & British Vogue simultaneously

Tears fill up my eyes when I think of Adele’s upcoming album because I know it’s going to evoke a lot of emotions. Adele is one musician who pours her heart out in music, and considering all the things she’s been through, the forthcoming one is possibly a masterpiece.

Since the beginning of the month, she has been trending on social media, with people raving about how they can’t wait to hear her highly anticipated album. The 15 times Grammy award-winning singer broke the internet after appearing on the covers of both the American Vogue and the British Vogue in the same month. For the November issue, Adele speaks to Vogue (her first interview in five years) about motherhood, her divorce, dealing with anxiety and, of course, her music.

“I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go,” she told the glossy magazines. She also spoke about her weight loss and how she had been bullied because of it. “My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock.