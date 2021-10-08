LOOK: Adele graces the cover of US Vogue & British Vogue simultaneously
Tears fill up my eyes when I think of Adele’s upcoming album because I know it’s going to evoke a lot of emotions.
Adele is one musician who pours her heart out in music, and considering all the things she’s been through, the forthcoming one is possibly a masterpiece.
Since the beginning of the month, she has been trending on social media, with people raving about how they can’t wait to hear her highly anticipated album.
The 15 times Grammy award-winning singer broke the internet after appearing on the covers of both the American Vogue and the British Vogue in the same month.
For the November issue, Adele speaks to Vogue (her first interview in five years) about motherhood, her divorce, dealing with anxiety and, of course, her music.
“I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go,” she told the glossy magazines.
She also spoke about her weight loss and how she had been bullied because of it.
“My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock.
“ I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person.
“The worst part of the whole thing: The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very fucking disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings.”
On the cover of British Vogue shot by Steven Meisel, the “Hello” hitmaker donned a custom yellow crepe silk and tulle corset gown from Vivienne Westwood, paired with a Tiffany and Co Schlumberger 18k Gold & Diamond "Paris Flame" brooch.
And then, on the American Vogue cover shot by Alasdair McLellan, she wore a green Valentino Haute Couture dress, paired with Cartier earrings.
Adele tweeted for the first time in 2021 on October 5 by dropping a teaser of her upcoming single, Easy On Me, which is expected to drop on October 15.
Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy— Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021
She has not yet announced the release date of her album.
Our best looks from Adele's Vogue photoshoots.