On Sunday night the who's who of the music industry stepped out for the 47th American Music Awards at the LA's Microsoft Theater.
Winning musos collected awards and performed their hearts out on stage but before they even entered the Theater all eyes were on the red carpet.
From bold colours to crazy prints and shimmering frocks to feminine flowing pastels, it was a feast for any fashionista's eyes.
One of the eye catching pieces on the red carpet was in fact the tiniest.
Even though it was impossible to miss Lizzo's bright orange frilly Valentino dress, it was her teeny tiny white bag that got all the attention.