LOOK: AMAs 2019 red carpet hits and misses









2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S. On Sunday night the who's who of the music industry stepped out for the 47th American Music Awards at the LA's Microsoft Theater. Winning musos collected awards and performed their hearts out on stage but before they even entered the Theater all eyes were on the red carpet. From bold colours to crazy prints and shimmering frocks to feminine flowing pastels, it was a feast for any fashionista's eyes. One of the eye catching pieces on the red carpet was in fact the tiniest. Even though it was impossible to miss Lizzo's bright orange frilly Valentino dress, it was her teeny tiny white bag that got all the attention.

Lizzo arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lizzo's tiny white bag. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In true Lizzo try she rapper had good reason for it. In an Instagram post she says: "@maisonvalentino bag big enough for my f***s to give," she wrote in the caption on her official Instagram account. "Big body b***h in a Valentin-HO custom look for @amas."

Another star who grabbed our attention was Billie Eilish who wore signature Burberry check from head to toe. She added her own twist to the over-sized outfit with a embellished bonnet and a sparkling veil.

Billie Eilish arrives at the American Music Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish's bonnet. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

What award ceremony red carpet is complete without Bily Porter's grand capes. Porter made of his grand entrances in a white Thom Browne embroided cape with a white perforated headpiece.

Billy Porter. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Selena Gomez continues to surprise as she steps out in a bright mini dress with matching heels. Its seems that with every occasion she shows more leg.

Selena Gomez . (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

White was a favourite colour on the night. Christina Aguilera wore a Gaga stile outfit with exaggerated shoulders and a hoodie.

Christina Aguilera. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Here are few other looks that stood out on the red carpet:

Post Malone arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was leading the pack with the most won awards.

Taylor Swift. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lil Nas X

The Old Town Road star stuck to his cowboy style. He looked magnificent in lime green.

Lil Nas X. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Toni Braxton

The 'Spanish Guitar' hit-maker looked goddess in baby pink couture. She was also one of the performers.

Toni Braxton. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ciara

The host of the most, Ciara looked dashing in a leopard print dress with puffy arms and a train. Upon arrival, she rocked a blue oversized suit, a head-turner fit for the red carpet.