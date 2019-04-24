World premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles. (Reuters)

The plot may be secret, even to superheroes. But the flesh-flashing fashions worn by stars of the new Avengers film were certainly something to marvel at during the Los Angeles premiere.

Scarlett Johansson, 34, who plays Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame, led the way in a low-cut silver sequined Versace dress that some onlookers said resembled chainmail.

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame". (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Brie Larson, 29, who plays Captain Marvel, wore a slinky pale lavender satin gown.

Cast member Brie Larson. (Reuters)

Karen Gillan, 31, sported a quirky tasselled red top and black miniskirt, with large bows on her shoes while Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, wore an oversize blazer and high-necked black mini dress.

Karen Gillan arrives at the premiere. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cast member Gwyneth Paltrow. (Reuters)

Benedict Cumberbatch, 42, attended with and his wife Sophie, 41. The film, the fourth about the Marvel Comics superheroes, is released in the UK tonight. The plot has been kept under wraps but the title Endgame may worry fans – the previous Avengers film saw several of the superhero team wiped out.

Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie. (Reuters)





© Daily Mail