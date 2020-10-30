LOOK: Beyoncé drops Ivy Park Drip 2 collection

The wait is over, Beyoncé finally drops the highly anticipated Ivy Park collection. The Grammy award-winning star has released a new Ivy Park Drip 2 on Friday, October 30. For this range, the Black is King star features music duo, Halle x Chloe, as models for the campaign. The collection comes in four different ranges which are: Honey Drip, De Grassy, Azure, Canari and Coral Lake. Honey drip consists nude of tights, cropped hoodies, fanny packs, smart pants, stylish jackets and bucket hats.

The Honey Drip. Picture: Instagram/@weareivypark.

De Grassy has grass green bodysuits, tights, dresses, skirts, and coats.

De Grassy. Picture: Instagram/@weareivypark.

In turquoise is Azure with stylish suits, figure-hugging jumpsuits, tracksuits, bodysuits, bucket hats and belt bags.

The Azure. Picture: Instagram/@weareivypark.

Canari comes in neon yellow, with tights, bodysuits, caps, beanies and shorts being the main pieces.

The Canari. Picture: Instagram/@weareivypark.

Coral Lake is rich in peach and consists of cropped tops, tights, track pants, hoodies and stylish cropped coats.

The Coral Lake. Picture: Instagram/@weareivypark.

Each range has a sneaker that compliments the garments.

The shoe range includes Ultra Boost Neon, Nite Jogger Neon, Supersleek and Nite Jogger.

The BeyHive fans are excited about the drop of her collection, which sold out a few hours after its release.

Local musician, Busiswa, who has worked with Queen B several times received the collection, just like she did before.

One of our favourite natural hair artists, Nikiwe Dlova, also got it.

She took to social media to share a video of herself trying out the range.

Most of Beyoncé ’s fans cannot wait to get their hands on the collection.

These are some of the best reactions.