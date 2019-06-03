Beyoncé wears all gold to the Wearable Art Gala. (Picture: Instagram)

She’s used to being the mane attraction after years of topping the charts and her high energy concerts. But Beyoncé showed she is keen to get her claws into a new role when she wore this stunning all old outfit to promote the latest Lion King movie. The American singer, 37, voices Nala, the wife of the main character Simba, in the computer animated epic.

Beyoncé wore the gold bodysuit with a lion’s face on the front and a mane made out of gold-toned feathers along with a long cape as she attended the Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, US. She later posted the photo on Instagram.

The mother-of-three also shared a video of her daughter Blue Ivy, seven, singing along to Elton John’s Circle Of Life, which was a huge hit from the original 1994 movie. The remake of the classic will be released next month.

