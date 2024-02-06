LOOK: Blue Ivy Carter dazzles in princess-like gown at the Grammy Awards

It appears that Blue Ivy Carter is certainly following in her mom Beyoncé’s fashionable footsteps. On Sunday, the 12-year-old stood beside her father Jay-Z when he appeared on stage to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at this year’s Grammy Awards that took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

While dad Jay-Z wore a black Givenchy suit the pre-teen stood out in a white princess-like Vivienne Westwood gown. The custom-made dress was similar to one of the designer’s gowns from their bridal collection. The dress made of pearlescent silk taffeta featured draping on the bodice, an off-the-shoulder design and an asymmetric skirt. Jay Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award as his daughter Blue Ivy Carter looks on during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Mike Blake / Reuters She paired the mid-length dress with a pair of chunky white leather platform boots by Larroudé instead of heels.

Well, she is only 12-years-old after all. No one expects her to be wearing stilettos! She accessorised the outfit with a simple white clutch bag and diamond earrings. Her make-up was kept simple and she wore her hair in her signature long braids.

While the family didn’t step onto the red carpet, Beyoncé was spotted in the crowd wearing a custom Louis Vuitton suit from their fall 2024 collection, which was designed by Pharrell Williams. She wore an off-white stetson hat over her platinum blonde hair. Blue is already a Grammy winner herself after receiving her first trophy when she was only nine years old.