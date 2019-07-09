Bonang Matheba in a custom made Gert-Johan Coetzee dress. Picture: Supplied.

Media mogul Bonang Matheba is an epitome of a successful businesswoman.



While many celebs flocked to eThekwini this past weekend for the Vodacom Durban July to party and show off their garb, the 32-year-old was there for business. Instead of being a guest at marquees, Queen B had her own champagne fountain at the House of BNG marquee where she was having fun, and working in a dress that weighs at least 9kg.









Custom made by darling designer, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Bonang’s beaded dress took a lot of work.









The Being Bonang star revealed to her Twitter fans that although she rocked the masterpiece like it was nothing, her body was actually in pain.





This dress was about 9kg heavy. 😢 my entire body was in pain. 😍😭 https://t.co/c2wwWQer1v — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 8, 2019





However, her fans applauded her for rocking it like a queen that she is, with some even suggesting that a 9kg dress is nothing compared to South Africa’s entertainment industry that she’s been carrying on her shoulders.





Still lighter than the whole entertainment industry you carry on your back. — Black Queen 👩🏾‍🎓 (@MissRapotu) July 8, 2019