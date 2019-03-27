Captured on the runway in Ageo by Eunice Driver.

The countdown for South African Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 has begun, are you prepared?



Get your outfits ready the glamorous Sandton City brings you another exciting season of SA Fashion Week which takes place on April3-6 at the rooftop.





The four-day star-studded fashion extravaganza will see fashion fanatics, fashion critiques, bloggers, buyers, the media, and the public, in general, come together to see what their favourite designers have in store.





Our local designers and fashion scholars will take to the runway to showcase their Spring/Summer 2019 collections but first, let’s recap some of the most captivating stills from the previous seasons.





Bayanda Makhathini





Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung



Rich Mnisi



Ri.ch Factory



Originally Kasified



SA Fashion Week Spring/Summer season will showcase women's wear on April 3 and 4. April 5-6 will be dedicated to menswear. For more information and tickets purchases visit www.safashionweek.com





-Pictures by Eunice Driver for SA Fashion Week.