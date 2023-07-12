LOOK: Cardi B and Offset gift daughter Kulture R460K Hermès Birkin bag for birthday

Cardi B and husband Offset’s daughter Kulture got a $25,000 (about R460K) hot pink Hermès Birkin bag for her fifth birthday. The ‘WAP’ rapper, 30, and her ‘Walk It Talk It’ singer partner, 31, celebrated the day on Monday, with Offset posting images of him hugging their little girl Kulture Kiari Cephus as she clutched the pricey gift on the stairs of their home.

Cardi also shared photos on Instagram of her daughter dressed in a pink leotard and tutu with lace-up ballerina-style sandals sitting at a pink piano, which she captioned: “My baby is five….Happy birthday to my pretty princess. “It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) Cardi, who has a closet full of designer bags, celebrated Kulture’s birthday at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, with her and Offset’s 22-month-old son Wave also there.

The family day comes after Cardi told fans she was planning on having a “do not disturb” summer after Offset accused her in June in an online rant of having “f***** another man”. Cardi hit back in a post on Twitter Spaces, and told Offset to “stop acting stupid” after he said in a since-deleted Instagram Story she had cheated on him.

Grammy-winning Cardi said in song in her furious response: “First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!” Going on to speak to her fans, she added: “Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all.” She added Offset – real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus – is “spiralling” and “thinking s***” that is false.

Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, went on: “Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n****. “I think sometimes mother******* forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p**** to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.” Cardi was referring to her belief she could not have sex with a “regular degular shmegular” man as she feared he would tell “the world.”