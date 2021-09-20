LOOK: Celebs bring their fashion A-game on Emmys 2021 red carpet

Los Angeles - TV's biggest night is officially in full swing! This year's Emmy Awards marked the return to an in-person ceremony for the star-studded event, making walking the red carpet all the more special for the celebrities.

It is time for the stars to amp up their fashion game and despite the limitations due to the health crisis, one still got to see the best of the TV industry flaunting their style on the Emmys 2021 red carpet. Stars swapped out their cozy pajama sets and oversized sweatpants for ensembles that are more glitzy and stunning. Kate Winslet, Kaley Cuoco, Rita Wilson, Elizabeth Olsen, Billy Porter, Mandy Moore, Sarah Paulson and more dazzled in blinding looks that sparkled from head-to-toe, reported Variety.

Check out some of the looks here: Jason Sudeikis

Actor Jason Sudeikis stepped out in a blue velvet suit by Tom Ford on the Emmys red carpet. Sudeikis is up for four awards for 'Ted Lasso', including lead actor in a comedy series. View this post on Instagram A post shared by POPSUGAR Australia (@popsugarau) Billy Porter

American actor-singer Billy Porter rocked a black jumpsuit with mega-ruffled sleeves. Porter is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for 'Pose'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) Kaley Cuoco

Actor Kaley Cuoco stunned in an open-front gown with matching heels. Cuoco is nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her starring role in 'The Flight Attendant'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) Kate Winslet

Actor Kate Winslet kept it classic in a black gown with sheer sleeves. Winslet is nominated for lead actress in a limited series for her role on 'Mare of Easttown'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Getty Images Entertainment (@gettyentertainment) Taraji P. Henson

The star rocked a black-and-white splattered gown with a plunging neckline on the Emmys red carpet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson arrived at the Emmys red carpet in a sleek all-black Tom Ford ensemble accompanied by stunning silver jewellery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) Dan Levy

'Schitt's Creek' fame Dan Levy stunned in an all-blue ensemble on the Emmys red carpet. Levy is nominated for guest actor in a comedy series for hosting 'Saturday Night Live'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Levy Fan (@apothecary_rose_) Mandy Moore

Actor Mandy Moore, who recently welcomed her first child, rocked bangs and a red-hot gown on the Emmys red carpet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling looked stunning in a strapless black dress with a large bow accent on the Emmys red carpet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) Sara Paulson