LOOK: Celebs step up their style game at 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party

When all the golden statues have been handed out and Oscar’s red carpet has been rolled up, the after-party of all after-parties is where the Academy Awards really comes alive. Having said that, this year’s awards evening certainly brought it’s own drama. Will Smith’s smack not only left a lasting impression on Chris Rocks’ ego but at the Oscars as a whole.

After the eventful awards ceremony, The Vanity Fair Oscar Party was much needed! It’s the time of the night when celebs can truly celebrate. It’s where they let their hair down. It’s where the Oscar gowns are swapped out for more edgy and often more relaxed outfits. I actually get more excited to see what celebs rock at the Vanity Fair rather than the official Oscars, especially since we get to see some of our favourite fashion-forward stars who don’t attend the official awards ceremony.

Here’s a look at who wore what at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Of course, Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga. Thankfully this time she opted for bright blue instead of her usual black, with her new favourite accessory, sporty sunglasses to complete the look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscars 2022 (@oscars_2022__) Her model sister Kendall Jenner wore Balenciaga as well. Clearly a family thing. Including the whole sunglasses vibe. It was rather unusual to see Jenner’s body covered in so much fabric. She usually takes the opportunity to wear as little as possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv) Julia Fox was in attendance as well. Kim, Kendall and Julia in one room - that must have been interesting. Not as interesting as her crazy dress though. It literally had her in a choke hold! The black all leather dress by Han Kjobenhavn featured a claw-like hand around her neck and a purse made of “real human hair”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) Actress Zendaya made a dramatic change from her silver and white Valentino skirt and top outfit she wore on the Oscar red carpet to a black pointy-shouldered power suit. Zendaya attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Frazer Harrison/AFP Model Hailey Bieber stepped in without hubby Justin Bieber, wearing a nude-toned cutout floor-length dress by Saint Laurent.