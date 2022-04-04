LOOK: Celebs take a gamble on 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are here, with stars descending upon the red carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The celebrities took a gamble on the traditionally free-spirited, funky and fashionable Grammys red carpet.

The looks proved to be worth the wait, following the show's postponement from January 2022 due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the US.

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Halsey and more arrived in style at the Grammys 2022 red carpet. Check out some of the looks here: Doja Cat Doja Cat served up a divine feminine look, wearing an all blue, sheer, off-the-shoulder dress, which had sparkles all over it. Underneath it, she wore a blue body suit, and she completed the outfit with blocked-wedged heels.

The 'Levitating' singer wore a black gown with gold straps on it. She completed the look with gold necklaces and bracelets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) Justin Bieber Justin Bieber sported a grey oversized suit, pink beanie and what appeared to be platform Crocs on the Grammys red carpet.

The rapper stunned in a bright yellow jumpsuit with long orange sleeves and silver sparkles all over it. She completed her look with a pair of orange sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘏.𝘌.𝘙. (@h.e.r.fanpage_24) Carrie Underwood Underwood chose a yellow and orange gown with a silver top adorned with sparkles. The outfit also included a yellow shawl wrapped around her shoulder.