LOOK: Celebs to take fashion inspiration from
Just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dress up. For a small drive to the mall for grocery shopping or picking up children from school, have fun and unleash the fashionista in you. Now is the time to explore and play around with your wardrobe.
If you still haven’t figured out how to look stylish while at home, worry not, because with the help of Donna Miszewski, we’ve put together a list of celebrities you can take inspiration from.
Look like a queen, as Sarah Langa does in a peasant blouse
If you have a peasant blouse that you didn’t know how to rock and probably want to give away, don’t. Langa showed us how it’s done by pairing hers with a pair of trendy waist-cinching leather pants for an ultra-feminine look. You can try this trend by wearing yours with bootleg denim and stiletto boots.
Wide-leg trousers and heels as worn by Kate Middleton
Wide-leg trousers are back, and the Duchess of Cambridge is up to date with this trend. Earlier this month, she went to Scotland and Wales by train to support people and programmes which have helped with Covid-19 relief efforts. During the tour, she wore wide-leg trousers and paired them with a sleek coat and a pair of heels.
Be the cool kid in a puffer jacket like the cute Mihlali Ndamase
These never go out of style. Team up yours with leggings, or like Ndamase, rock them with cargo pants and sneakers. Strapped sandals can also work for this look.
Black biker shorts à la Lily Collins
Some people started packing away their biker shorts and loungewear in anticipation of a stylish 2021, but Collins made us do a double-take when she paired her black biker shorts with a beautiful neutral coloured blouse and black heels. The shorts can be swopped for track pants.