LOOK: Celebs to take fashion inspiration from

Just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dress up. For a small drive to the mall for grocery shopping or picking up children from school, have fun and unleash the fashionista in you. Now is the time to explore and play around with your wardrobe.

If you still haven’t figured out how to look stylish while at home, worry not, because with the help of Donna Miszewski, we’ve put together a list of celebrities you can take inspiration from.

Look like a queen, as Sarah Langa does in a peasant blouse

If you have a peasant blouse that you didn’t know how to rock and probably want to give away, don’t. Langa showed us how it’s done by pairing hers with a pair of trendy waist-cinching leather pants for an ultra-feminine look. You can try this trend by wearing yours with bootleg denim and stiletto boots.

Wide-leg trousers and heels as worn by Kate Middleton