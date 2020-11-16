LOOK: Designers present sustainable collections at AFI Joburg Fashion Week

AFI Joburg Fashion Week ended on a high note this past Saturday, with designers showcasing their sustainable collections. While most designers pre-recorded their shows, David Tlale hosted a live show at Melrose Arch in the afternoon. Titled “Rise From The Ashes”, his collection was inspired by the times we’re living in-which is the covid-19 times. “People have lost loved ones, they have lost jobs and everything else, but with fashion and art as the creatives it’s our responsibility to inspire people, and I believe this collection brings that. The lines are very clean and beautiful. “The colours start from white to nude, to almost like a yellow, which brings sunray- the colour of hope. The silhouette is all about chic and beauty. As much as people are working from home, we still want you to look beautiful. We want you to step out in style when you go out on a date with your girls. The texture is all about luxury," said Tlale.

Rise From The Ashes by David Tlale. Picture: Supplied.

Inga Madyibi from the Eastern Cape presented an athleisure collection that taps into a hybrid lifestyle. He incorporated activewear with casual wear to create looks that can be worn both to the gym and other functions.

Inga Madyibi activewear with casual wear. Picture: Supplied.

Growing up in a township where it was difficult for a boy to pursue a career in fashion and design, Scalo reflected on his past to create a range inspired by crystal colours. His Spring/Summer 2021 collection evokes the feelings of happiness, joy, humbleness and also sophistication.

Under the Fastfrack Programme, several designers were challenged to create capsule collections around recycling and renewable materials.

Shamyra Moodley, who was inspired by her parents who used to be educators, made a stunning collection out of old ties. Hailing from Protea Glen, Soweto, Keneuoe Mhletswa tapped into pyjama fashion, while Eleazer Radebe took inspiration from nature, focusing on the sun, the sunrise and the sunset and all the colours it comes with.

Keneuoe Mhletswa was inspired by pyjama fashion. Picture: Supplied.

Cheron Dreyer, who couldn’t spend time with her grandmother due to the lockdown reminisced on the protea flowers back home to create something that can be beautiful from offcuts and old garments.

Inspired by the process of upcycling and recycling, Anita Makgetla used old denim to make styling skirts, as well as old shirts to create a stunning shirtdress.

From Senegal, Alledjo presented a range of satin shirts, jumpsuits, and flowing pants inspired by travel.

Bringing it back to Joburg, Taku Dlamini presented a subtle collection of stylish shirt dresses, and well-tailored jackets and pants- with black, and white being the dominating colours.

Cocaine white shirt dress by Taku Dlamini. Picture: Supplied.

Christiaan Gabriel Du Toit and Malcolm Kluk of KLUK CGDT who are usually inspired by music and glitters showcased a bright collection full of accessories. With statement necklaces and headbands being the centre of attention.

KLUK CGDT focused on creating striking accessories. Picture: Supplied.

AFI Joburg Fashion Week SS21 collections ended with performances from a local rapper, Cassper Nyovest.