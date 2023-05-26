LOOK: DJ Shimza partners with Tshepo Jeans to launch his capsule collection

Covid-19 may have been bad, but there are some good things we learnt from it: the power of collaboration. During those times, we saw many brands collaborating to stay afloat and come up with exciting products for their customers.

Lately, there have been many collaborations between designers and alcohol brands, which was starting to get boring. Well-known musician DJ Shimza has partnered with denim brand Tshepo Jeans to launch his capsule collection, titled H.O.PE. Working together works! Dropped my collaboration with @TshepoJeans yesterday, the line is called https://t.co/TtqxrLzAFW.



His name is Tshepo, my second name is Kholofelo which both mean hope, you could say it's destiny- lol. We have always been fans of each other's work and… pic.twitter.com/D2EwLLItVV — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) May 24, 2023 We really admire this joint venture because that’s how it’s supposed to be. Instead of buying cheap, low-quality plain T-shirts in bulk and printing them to sell to people at a higher price, artists should collaborate with designers.

Shimza says when coming up with the name for the collection, they used his second name, Kholofelo, as well as the designer’s name, Tshepo. “We have always been fans of each other’s work, and we’ve become good friends over time, so this collaboration makes sense for us to share this personal message of hope together,” Shimza explained. The collection consists of cool sweaters, T-shirts and hoodies.

All apparel has a strong message at the back: “Hold on Pain ends,” written in the brand’s signature font. Both Tshepo and Shimza’s fans support this collaboration and are ready to buy the collection. “This is the kinda collaborations that we need as a country. Well done on adding another SA collaboration,” commented @Tokelo_ModiseZA.