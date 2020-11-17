LOOK: DJ Zinhle’s new sunglass collection is fire and BFFs Pearl Thusi and Moozlie are the faces there of

DJ Zinhle is building an empire as she adds a super-fly range of sunglasses to her already established brand, Era By DJ Zinhle. The muso and businesswoman’s sunglass collection, Eravision, includes 10 different designs. Each with fab names such as The Aaliyah, The Idol, The Rockstar and The Superstar. Basically, a pair of sunglasses for every mood. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) The mother of one took to her Instagram page to announce the news: “Today is a big day…

“The @erabydjzinhle Sunglass range #eravision drops today... Congratulations to the team!!!”

Her gorgeous BFFs, Pearl Thusi and Moozlie, along with her fab self, are the faces of the new collection.

Two of SA’s hottest celebs showing off her collection is a match made in fashion heaven.

When you pop on over to the Era By DJ Zinhle and check out her sunglass insta stories you’ll see a number of local celebs and fashion influencers like, Nadia Jaftha, Jessica Nkosi and Bongani Mohosana already rocking her sunnies.

Back on the business mogul’s page she shows off the “Fashionista”, which is cat eye shaped with a mirror lens.

While BFF Pearl shows of The Fashionista and Moozlie the nude “VIP Sunglasses”.

Zinhle’s fashion brand, Era by DJ Zinhle, was successfully launched in 2018 featuring a range of watches.

In June this year she added a collection of face masks to her label.

An essential accessory to help combat the coronavirus.

The sunglasses price range between R399 and R849.

They are available at www.ERAbyDJZinhle.com.