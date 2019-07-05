Duchess Meghan supports Serena Williams at Wimbledon. (Reuters)

Meghan Duchess of Sussex took time out from mommy duties to support her bestie, Serena Wiliams during her second-round match against Kaja Juvan at Wimbledon. The duchess made her surprise appearance wearing a casually cool outfit.

Wimbledon. (Reuters)

She paired a simple black shirt with blue skinny jeans and white L'Agence blazer with black pencil stripes.

Meghan accessorized this laid back outfit with black Finlay and Co sunglasses and a cream classic panama hat with black band.

Meghan wearing a white blazer and jeans at Wimbledon. (Reuters)

A hat similar to the one she wore at last year's Wimbledon.

But what we love most about her outfit was the very special necklace she wore.

The fine gold chain feature a tiny charm in the form of the letter "A".

Meghan wears a dainty chain with the letter "A" charm. (Reuters)

The dainty necklace appears to pay tribute to her two-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The necklace is reportedly designed by Los Angeles-based jeweller Jennifer Meyer.

The duchess watched the match with two of her close university friends Lyndsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis.

The Duchess watches the match with university friends. (Reuters)



