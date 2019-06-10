Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Meghan Duchess of Sussex’s public appearances has been few and far between since she and Prince Harry announced their pregnancy in October last year. During the last trimester, the Duchess made no public appearances or attended any royal events until baby Archie was born in May this year.

On Saturday however, Meghan attend a grande royal event making it her first public appearance just a month after Archie’s birth.

She stepped out with hubby to join the carriage procession for the Queen's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour.

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess. (Picture: Neil Hall, Epa-Efe)

Meghan looked as stylishly elegant as always wearing a bespoke Givenchy navy dress and Noel Stewart fascinator in the same colour.

Understandably she looked a bit puffy and clearly sleep deprived, which comes with the territory of being a new mom, especially as a first timer.

Trooping the Colour ceremonies in London. (Picture: Reuters)

Hats off to her for making it out the door in the first place!

Last year the then newlywed Duchess wore an off-the-shoulder pale pink Carolina Herrera two-piece at her first Trooping the Colour.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, take part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London







