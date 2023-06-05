LOOK: Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wears Michael Kors sweater

Over the weekend, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa appeared on live TV wearing a rather expensive designer sweater. The white top with the word KORS in bold black lettering across the chest is a R6000 Michael Kors item.

Showing off the designer sweater, Ramokgopa tweeted: “Live on @eNCA Channel 403 in conversation with @HeidiGiokos on the progress of the Energy Action Plan”. Live on @eNCA Channel 403 in conversation with @HeidiGiokos on the progress of the Energy Action Plan pic.twitter.com/Xg2o4ImPPU — Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (@Kgosientsho_R) June 4, 2023 While he was obviously making a simple announcement, Tweeps had only one thing to talk about - his designer top of course. Here’s what people had to say about his choice of attire.

@nICOLASMARITZ responded to his tweet with a picture of the sweater with its price. pic.twitter.com/mX4GgvmQYH — Nicolas Maritz (@nICOLASMARITZ) June 4, 2023 “Read the room. I’m not saying don’t wear your fav brands. But your PR team has failed here. You are here to address an issue that’s crippling the economy daily, and the attention is on the indirect endorsement of a luxury brand. E nale bo out of touch…” said @Its_Otee. @Ndonki said: “Is KORS name of one power stations perhaps? I honestly found it inappropriate minister.”