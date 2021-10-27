LOOK: From Kourtney Kardashian to Doja Cat, celebs have already been dressing up for Halloween

Last year lockdown cast a dark shadow over Halloween, leaving all those keen on scary fun to celebrate the occasion at home. Which meant we missed out on all the crazy, creepy and ever so clever celebrity outfits we look forward to every year.

Especially with Heidi Klum’s famous Halloween Party scrapped off the spooky festive calender. The queen of Halloween usually plans her costume months in advance and inevitably wins costume of the year. Hands down! This year celebrities are so excited about getting back into the Halloween spirit that they started playing dress-up early this month.

Here are a few celebs who simply couldn’t until October 31 to get into costume! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker The newly engaged couple dressed up as the ultimate punk rock couple Sid Vicious and then-girlfriend Nancy Spungen for the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors. Kourtney rocked a blonde wavy blonde wig and mesh top, while fiancé Travis’s bald head was covered in a spiky black hair-do.