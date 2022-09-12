LOOK: From sexy to funny, here’s a look at the weird and wacky outfits spotted at the World Cup Rugby 7s

This past weekend, Cape Town was buzzing with activity surrounding the World Cup Rugby 7s. Whether you didn’t know your forward passes or line-outs and that they scored tries and not goals, everyone in attendance enjoyed a memorable day out.

While the Blitzbokke didn’t walk off the field with the World Champs trophy, the crowd won themselves an unforgettable experience. If you weren’t there for the rugby, and as mentioned above and didn’t know much about the sport, the entertainment and watching what people wore kept you glued to your seat. Because I’m a huge rugby fan and a lover of fashion, it was a double win for me!

Before we even walked into the stadium, there was already such a vibe outside of the gates that immediately set the mood for the fun-filled day ahead. The Rugby World Cup Sevens saw a constant stream of vibrant, colourfully dressed fans entering Cape Town Stadium to cheer on their favourite team. Picture: Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA) As we made our way to the stands, we popped in at the Rugby World Cup Fan Village, where fans were being entertained by the popular trio, Three Tons of Fun, who had everyone on their feet and singing along to classic disco tunes. With Castle Lite being one of the big sponsors, the area was awash in blue and white. At their VIP lounge, we were treated to scrumptious snacks, got to rub shoulders with celebs and influencers, such as rapper Moozlie and Carpo as well The Batchelor SA’s Mark Buckner, and were kitted out with branded outfits. By the time we left there, with bellies full, we certainly looked the part and fitted right in with all the other enthusiastic and dressed-up spectators.

Rapper Moozlie spotted in the fan village. Picture: Supplied Of course, we were nowhere nearly as dressed up as the majority of the die-hard fans. Making our way to the stadium to find our seat among the crowd, we spotted a group of Squid Game fans dressed up in red jumpsuits as well as a few naughty nuns. Squid Games fans make their way to the stands. Picture: Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA) When we found our seats, we were engulfed by the electrifying energy that rushed through the crowd.

People singing along to old-school classics and loud cheering for all the teams, no matter which country they were from, created a vibe that touched each and every person in that stadium. The kind of “gees” we last experienced during the Soccer World Cup in 2020! The wacky and weird outfits people wore added to the festive vibe.

