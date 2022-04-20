Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
LOOK: From Valentino to Cartier, here’s what Duchess Meghan wore during the Invictus Games

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands on April 16. Peter Dejong/Pool via REUTERS

Published 2h ago

Since Meghan Markle’s move to California two years ago, we haven’t seen as many fashion moments from the Duchess of Sussex as we have over the past long weekend.

Markle joining husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, made this the royal couple’s first public appearance in Europe since they stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020.

The 40-year-old mother of two didn’t disappoint royal style watchers as she stepped out in simple and chic looks at various events during her stay in The Hague.

During the three days, the Duchess opted for a few of her favourite designers, including Valentino, Max Mara and Celine.

To the opening reception, she wore a white Valentino suit featuring a double-breasted wool blazer worn with high-waisted trousers. She completed the chic look with her signature high heels. In fact, it was the very same pair of white Aquazzura heels she wore for her wedding day.

Among the accessories to the look, she wore the Cartier Tank watch that belonged to the late Princess Diana.

At the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, she was spotted wearing a cropped black Celine jacket featuring gold buttons which she teamed with light blue jeans and classic two-toned Chanel flats.

On Sunday she spent the afternoon with the Duke watching a few of the games. Wearing a cream belted Brandon Maxwell blazer with dark-wash jeans and nude Manolo Blahniks, her look was one of effortless sophistication.

On the Sunday evening she once again wore Valentino, a white mini dress with a high neckline featuring a cut-out design. She paired the look with brown Manolo Blahnik pumps and a chocolate Khaite shoulder bag.

