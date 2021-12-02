LOOK: Gabrielle Union-Wade steals the limelight at British Fashion Awards

Multi-award winning actress Gabrielle Union-Wade stole the limelight at the 2021 British Fashion Council's Fashion Awards that recently took place at London's Royal Albert Hall. Union-Wade wore a neon Valentino Haute Couture showstopper and her stylist Thomas Christos Kikis wanted to showcase joy and glamour.

"We wanted something very celebratory and representative of the designer we were going to wear. When it comes to fashion awards like the Met Gala and the BFAs, the focus is the designer as much as it is Gabrielle," he told Vogue.

Public figures like Munroe Bergdorf, Jillian Mercado, Billy Porter, Ana Beatriz Barros, Priyanka Chopra, Adut Akech, and Ella Balinskato name but a few, walked the red carpet in ravishing assembles, showing off their elite sense of style. Ella Balinska, who attended the Fashion Awards for the first time as a founding patron, also stole the show in a Richard Quinn SS22 black gown with a pink cape.

"First-year attending as a Founding Patron of the @britishfashioncouncil British Fashion Awards, and I brought my beautiful Mumma @lorrainepascale with me to celebrate British culture and honour the memory of @virgilabloh alongside my @cartier family. Thank you @97crush @edward_enninful @natasha.poonawalla and @idriselba for such a special night," she wrote on Instagram.

Billy Porter, known for bringing his best A-game look to red carpets, did the most. Arriving with an entourage of dancers, the Pose star rocked a black and silver Richard Quinn sequin dress with dramatic sharp shoulders. International author Maye Musk wore a custom Tony Ward red jumpsuit with a dramatic train. Meanwhile, supermodel Winnie Harlow rocked a Moncler custom mustard two-piece.