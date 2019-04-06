

Following his successful show at South African Fashion Week (SAFW) on April 4, darling designer Gert-Johan Coetzee ended the night with a lavish after party at the Diamond Walk in Sandton City.

The talented designer and his guests celebrated his favourable outcome at the Martini Terrazza remembering the moments that make life beautiful beneath a constellation of crystal chandeliers.





Menzi Mchunu, 2017 GQ South Africa best-dressed man was one of the guests at Gert's after party. Picture: Supplied.





Guests were treated to a full view of dresses worn by Mzansi's A-listers such as Minnie Dlamini, Bonang Matheba and Thuli Madonsela. The exquisite gowns were adorned on mannequins as some of Gert-Johan Coetzee’s most exclusive archive showstoppers from across his illustrious career.





Gert Johan Coetzee next to Minnie Dlamini's wedding gown. Picture: Supplied.



