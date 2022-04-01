LOOK: Hailey Bieber launches her first eyewear collection

Whether she’s walking the runway or red carpet, model Hailey Bieber certainly knows how to leave an impression. She has been the face of many high fashion brands, but now she’s the face of her very own collection.

This week the model, wife of singer Justin Bieber, launched her first eyewear collection which she designed in collaboration with Vogue Eyewear. She took to Instagram to share the news saying: “Introducing my first eyewear collection, designed in collaboration with @vogueeyewear. Head to vogue-eyewear.com to check out all the styles.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) “Vogue Eyewear is known for having unique styles for everyone and I believe eyewear is an accessory that can elevate your look. With this collaboration, we focused on designing options that could fit with any style” states Hailey Bieber.

Hailey Bieber X Vogue Eyewear. Picture: Supplied “This collaboration is special to me because I was able to work with the team to co-design frames that felt natural, but still fashion-forward and fun. The Vogue Eyewear team was so much fun to work with and we had a great time shooting the campaign for the collection” she adds. Hailey Bieber X Vogue Eyewear. Picture: Supplied Each Hailey Bieber X Vogue Eyewear frame comes with a dedicated signature logo on the temple, as well as a trendy custom-made carry pouch, so you can take them anywhere you want, in style. Hailey Bieber X Vogue Eyewear. Picture: Supplied Shot in a stunning villa, the mood of the campaign is fashion-focused, fun, and glam, with the visuals bringing each style to life in irresistibly real portraits of Hailey’s multi-faceted character.

Giving her fans the chance to see the world from her point of view, the shoot captures everything from the premium allure of A-list glamour to her light-at-heart take on natural style. Related video: