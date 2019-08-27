Nikita Dragun and three half-naked guys on the red carpet. Picture: Reuters

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) have always been the “anything goes” event when it comes to outfits. Seems celebs are now really letting any, and everything, go - including their undies.

When it comes to the VMAs we already expect the worst and barely-there outfits.

But that was always just a handful of the usual suspects who we're used to seeing in very little clothes or outfits so sheer that they might as well not be wearing anything.

This year there were a lot more celebs wearing a lot less.

If it wasn’t waist-high slits showing off a whole lot of leg, it was necklines plunging all the way down to the belly button.

Here’s a look at some of the celebs that didn't bother covering up much:

Coco Austin wore a super sheer skin tight black dress showing off her tiny thong and ample breasts.

Coco Austin. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Not only did Nikita Dragun wear a nude shimmering gown with a thigh showing slit, but she took a few half naked men with her.

Nikita Dragun. Picture: Reuters

Jazzy Amra's sheer black dress with black appliques didn't do much to hide visible underwear.

Jazzy Amra. Picture: Reuters

Hailee Steinfeld's sheer red dress with thigh-high slits featured dainty floral details.

Hailee Steinfeld. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Peppermint wore a sheer blue catsuit which clearly showed off her blue panties and nipple covers.

Peppermint. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP







