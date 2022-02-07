LOOK: In this episode of political fashion, Tito Mboweni shows off his 27-year-old leather jacket

Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni is still indecisive about whether he wants to be a fashionista or a chef. With more time on his hands, if he’s not cooking food with garlic, then he’s tweeting random things like old shoes and now jackets.

Mboweni, who is a fan of Clarks shoes, recently made a revelation about a leather jacket that he’s owned since 1994. The first day when the shoes story broke. And those shoes are still here and comfortable. ⁦@clarksshoes⁩ pic.twitter.com/zRrNwJluFD — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 6, 2022 Taking to Twitter, he shared with his 1.4 million followers a picture of himself wearing the long-lasting jacket. The jacket has kept him warm longer than the ANC has kept its promises to the people.

I bought this brown leather jacket in 1994. Still in good condition and warm. Just like them Clarks shoes. Don’t change what works for you. ( loyalty too!) pic.twitter.com/AMPqR1pQSq — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 6, 2022 “I bought this brown leather jacket in 1994. Still in good condition and warm. Just like them Clarks shoes. Don’t change what works for you. (loyalty too!),” he wrote. Mboweni has also discovered that he has a thing for cornrows. I came across this African cornrows hairstyle. Beautiful when we are proud of our natural African hair. pic.twitter.com/W0u94Lktkk — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 3, 2022 However, there is still a lot he needs to learn about black hair and after being mauled for asking about wigs and natural hair, he decided to never engage in hair debates.