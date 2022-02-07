LifestyleStyle BeautyFashion
Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)
LOOK: In this episode of political fashion, Tito Mboweni shows off his 27-year-old leather jacket

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 3h ago

Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni is still indecisive about whether he wants to be a fashionista or a chef.

With more time on his hands, if he’s not cooking food with garlic, then he’s tweeting random things like old shoes and now jackets.

Mboweni, who is a fan of Clarks shoes, recently made a revelation about a leather jacket that he’s owned since 1994.

Taking to Twitter, he shared with his 1.4 million followers a picture of himself wearing the long-lasting jacket.

The jacket has kept him warm longer than the ANC has kept its promises to the people.

“I bought this brown leather jacket in 1994. Still in good condition and warm. Just like them Clarks shoes. Don’t change what works for you. (loyalty too!),” he wrote.

Mboweni has also discovered that he has a thing for cornrows.

However, there is still a lot he needs to learn about black hair and after being mauled for asking about wigs and natural hair, he decided to never engage in hair debates.

“But honestly, in a democratic country, should we not freely discuss black awareness. Loving who we are and not artificial Brazilian or Chinese wigs. Just asking. I am not making an opinion. Don’t burn me at the stake!” he said.

Mboweni’s shoes were also used as a meme where someone on Facebook used his shoes as a riddle.

