LOOK: Inside Moozlie's Silva Luxury collection









A pair of heels from the Silva Luxury Collection. Picture: Twitter

Musician and TV presenter Nomuzi Mabena, who is popularly known by her stage name Moozlie, partnered with Silva for their Luxury collection of S&M Edition. Moozlie, known for her fashion killer moves, is owning summer with stylish shoes that will make you step out like a boss.

SILVA LUX presents THE S&M EDITION with MOOZLIE / Coming soon to @YDEtweets #SxMEdition pic.twitter.com/rZo8irS1Aw — #MoozlieVictory🏆 (@nomoozlie) October 10, 2019





Part of the Silva Luxury collection are pointy strappy heels in bright hues such as line, pink, as well as white. It also consists of trendy knee-length snake print boots, as well as block heels.





To celebrate fashion Friday, we take a look at some of the hottest shoes in this collection.



