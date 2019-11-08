A pair of heels from the Silva Luxury Collection. Picture: Twitter
Musician and TV presenter Nomuzi Mabena, who is popularly known by her stage name Moozlie, partnered with Silva for their Luxury collection of S&M Edition. 

Moozlie, known for her fashion killer moves, is owning summer with stylish shoes that will make you step out like a boss. 


Part of the Silva Luxury collection are pointy strappy heels in bright hues such as line, pink, as well as white. It also consists of trendy knee-length snake print boots, as well as block heels. 

To celebrate fashion Friday, we take a look at some of the hottest shoes in this collection. 