LOOK: ’Isono’ star Chioma Umeala features in Vogue Italia’s Photovogue Pic of the Day series

Actress Chioma Umeala recently appeared on the Vogue Italia’s online Photovogue, Pic of the day series.

The image, titled Chioma – African Royalty, was captured by award-winning photographer Reze Bonna.

Bonna’s has featured in international publications including Vogue Italia, GQ and Architectural Digest. His work was featured in the Grammy Museum as a part of the African music section.

Umeala has been collaborating with the photographer on various projects.

This particular project was inspired by flower crowns and royalty from Beyoncé's 2018 September issue, which aims to celebrate the beauty of women’s natural body, femininity and the power of being comfortable in one’s skin.

Umeala, best known for her role as Ayo in the TV series Isono, was further interested in collaborating with influencer Zanele Zumi on executing this project, as she is a body activist.

Bonna presented the images for submission in his Vogue portfolio. Vogue then selected the images that spoke to them and published them on their site. From those images, they curated a "best of the day" collection in which Umeala’s images are currently featured.

The Nigerian-South African actress shared on her social media platform, saying: “It feels so surreal but it also feels right. I also may have cried.”

The photographs show off Chioma’s bold, beautiful features and athletic body. In the second featured image, shot alongside social Media influencer Zanele Zimu, the two proudly embrace their bodies, while posing like royalty, celebrating their unique shapes and sizes.