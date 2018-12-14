The gigantic dress couldn't be contained by a mere car. (Picture: Instagram)

UBBLEGUM pink frills, a train at least three times her size – and quite probably double her weight – it's the dress of little girls' dreams. But Jennifer Lopez was still pretty in pink at 49 as she arrived at a film premiere in a ballerina-style ballgown thought to be worth £12,000.

J-lo's ballerina-style ballgown. (Picture: Instagram)

The dramatic pink tulle train dragged behind the star as she made her way to the opening of her latest film, Second Act.

So gigantic was the pop star's candy floss-like dress that it couldn't be contained by a mere car, so she hired a huge private van to transport her to the New York event, along with boyfriend, US baseball star Alex Rodriguez, 43.

The hot pink gown is a couture creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli, known for his oversized skirts and full trains.

She topped off the bold look with a metallic Jimmy Choo bag and matching £575 sandals, as well as Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings.





But she kept her hair sleek and unassuming in a simple bun – meaning that all eyes were on her flamboyant ensemble