LOOK: Lady Gaga's outfits steal the show at the MTV VMAs
The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) was held in New York City on Sunday, August 30.
This event was a little different this year as it took place outdoors owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, the audience was limited, and those who attended tried their best to look the part.
The host with the most, Keke Palmer took it back to the early 2000s with her sleek bikini-and-sarong outfit. Musician and actress Lady Gaga, who was nominated nine times, stole the show with her multiple outfits.
She wore a multi-coloured ensemble by Iris van Herpen and her signature high platform boots by Pleasers.
She then changed into a voluminous green ballgown by Christopher John Rogers, pairing it with a Lance V Moore face mask.
The “Bad Romance” hitmaker also rocked a sequined bodysuit and white feather coat by Valentino.
She shut it down with a Candice Cuoco jacket, Manuel Albarran bra and choker, Maisonmet mask, and Valentino bodysuit.
Singer and actress Mylie Cyrus looked disappointing in a sheer, shimmering dress by Mugler. The dress itself looked cute but too basic for an awards ceremony.
Top model Bella Hadid kept it simple in a mesh, cut-out bodysuit by Nensi Dojaka with black trousers, heels, and hoop earrings. She would’ve looked better if she had worn a blazer to complete the ensemble.
Nicole Richie looked the part in a green dress with a long train and heeled sandals, while Doja Cat also came through with a floral appliqué dress by Versace.