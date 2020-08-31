LOOK: Lady Gaga's outfits steal the show at the MTV VMAs

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) was held in New York City on Sunday, August 30.

This event was a little different this year as it took place outdoors owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, the audience was limited, and those who attended tried their best to look the part.

The host with the most, Keke Palmer took it back to the early 2000s with her sleek bikini-and-sarong outfit. Musician and actress Lady Gaga, who was nominated nine times, stole the show with her multiple outfits.

She wore a multi-coloured ensemble by Iris van Herpen and her signature high platform boots by Pleasers.

She then changed into a voluminous green ballgown by Christopher John Rogers, pairing it with a Lance V Moore face mask.