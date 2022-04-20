LOOK: Loot Love takes SA brands to Coachella

The mom of twins attended the Coachella Valley ‘Music and Arts Festival’ at Empire Polo Club at the weekend. Sponsored by BMW South Africa, she seemed to have enjoyed her trip. Not only did she party for three days straight, but met some cool people.

Representing Mzansi, Loot Love made sure that she wears South African brands to the festival. On day one, she wore black shorts with fishnets underneath, boots and an Ezekhetho jacket from the “Izimbokodo 22” collection, which was showcased at the Fashion Week in Amsterdam last month with the help of IFW Business. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOOTLOVE™ (@lootlove2) On day two, she wore Viviers military green pants, a black drop-shoulder see-through top and black boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOOTLOVE™ (@lootlove2) And when she met American rapper Doja Cat, she was wearing a black long sleeve bodycon dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOOTLOVE™ (@lootlove2) Real name Zandile Dlamini, Doja is the daughter of local actor Dumisani Dlamini. Although she has never met her father, Doja is always excited when she meets South Africans or people who know her father personally. Doja wore a trendy outfit by Otto Linger from the Autumn/Winter 22 Rubbery Fades collection.

