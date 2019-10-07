LOOK: Megan Thee Stallion steals the show at the BET Hip Hop Awards









Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Twitter

The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, US, was filled with creatives on Sunday night, October 6, who went to witness the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. Hosted by Lil Duval, the BET Hip Hop Awards, in its 13th year, celebrate hip hop performers, producers and music video directors who are doing exceptionally well in their respective fields. Congrats to Megan Thee Stallion on winning ‘Best Mixtape’ for ‘Fever’ #HipHopAwards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tPbJpIZrCm — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) October 6, 2019 Monochromatic looks were trending on the green carpet that was rolled out for guests and A-listers such Megan Thee Stallion who won the Best Mixtape for "Fever" stole the show in all red.





She wore a satin high waist skirt with train and a matching cropped top.





If you think that was hot, wait until you see her performing outfit.

Megan Thee Stallion performing at the 2019 BET #HipHopAwards ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6JOSwJ6YGK — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) October 6, 2019

Kash Doll also slayed in pink monochromatic velvet jumpsuit that has ruffled feathers on the arms while her friend, Grace Hamilton rocked a lime-green jumpsuit.

Spice and Kash Doll serving monochromatic colors #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/wtFMVdl1Q5 — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) October 6, 2019

Here are more of the best dressed.