LOOK: Met Gala fashion hits and misses

It seems like many international celebrities have not attended a themed party, judging by their Met Gala looks. On the first Monday of May, the Met Gala returned as per tradition after a two-year hiatus.

Story continues below Advertisment

This year’s event was a continuation of the Costume Institute exhibition, America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which opened on September 18 and was preceded by the 2021 Met Gala on September 13, 2021. The theme for part two was In America: An Anthology of Fashion. We expected guests to draw inspiration from the gilded age, wearing neckline gowns with tight corsets made from satin. Misses

The Kardashians Instead, we had the likes of Kim Kardashian arriving in Marilyn Monroe's “Happy Birthday, Mr President”. While the dress itself may be iconic, it didn’t fit the theme. Also, Kim always wears the same bodycon dresses, it’s becoming boring. We also would appreciate it if she would start creating her own iconic looks and give other people’s looks a rest.

Story continues below Advertisment

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Picture: Reuters Her sisters didn’t do any justice either. Kylie Jenner’s after-party outfit looked better than the Off White dress she wore on the red carpet.

Story continues below Advertisment

Khloe’s Moschino dress with 540 000 hand-sewn glass beads reminded us of Kim’s Met Gala 2019 look when she wore that Mugler dress with “rain droplets” embellishments. She could’ve gone for something different. Anna Wintour

Story continues below Advertisment

At some point, we need to be honest about some of her looks. She is an amazing fashion scout and critic but we always seeing her in those Chanel feather coats. She was supposed to show them how it’s done, but I guess when you’re Anna Wintour, you get away with anything fashion. Anna Wintour arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Picture: Reuters Nicki Minaj First of all, why would anyone bring tights and a cap to the Met Gala as if it’s an album tour? Not even the multi-layered tulle could save her.

Nicki Minaj arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Picture: Reuters Hits Blake Lively

She’s one of the few people who understood the assignment. The Atelier Versace gown inspired by New York city made her stand out. She made a grand entrance in the gold gown with a dramatic bow and then took it down, transforming the dress into a gold and blue number with a dramatic train. And the fact that she styled herself makes it even better.

Blake Lively arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Picture: Reuters Lizzo The musician rocked a Thom Brown black silk moiré exaggerated hip corset dress dropped skirt. To top it off, she wore a black coat with gold flower embellishments, giving that 1888 baroness vibes. Lizzo at the Met Gala. Picture: Instagram/@lizzobeeating. Nicola Coughlan

The Bridgerton star attended her first Met Gala and dressed way better than people who’ve been going for years. She wore a pink Richard Quinn satin gown with puffy arms and a black bodice underneath, completing the look with a black train and matching gloves. Nicola Coughlan arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Picture: Reuters So far, there hasn’t been a Met Gala that tops 2017/2018. Those years we were given looks, we hope to see something of a similar calibre in the future.

Here’s more of the Met Gala 2022 red carpet looks. Kendall Jenner arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Picture: Reuters Shalom Harlow arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Picture: Reuters