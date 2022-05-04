LOOK: Met Gala fashion hits and misses

It seems like many international celebrities have not attended a themed party, judging by their Met Gala looks.
On the first Monday of May, the Met Gala returned as per tradition after a two-year hiatus.
This year’s event was a continuation of the Costume Institute exhibition, America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which opened on September 18 and was preceded by the 2021 Met Gala on September 13, 2021.
The theme for part two was In America: An Anthology of Fashion. We expected guests to draw inspiration from the gilded age, wearing neckline gowns with tight corsets made from satin.
Misses
The Kardashians
Instead, we had the likes of Kim Kardashian arriving in Marilyn Monroe's “Happy Birthday, Mr President”.
While the dress itself may be iconic, it didn’t fit the theme. Also, Kim always wears the same bodycon dresses, it’s becoming boring. We also would appreciate it if she would start creating her own iconic looks and give other people’s looks a rest.
Her sisters didn’t do any justice either.
Kylie Jenner’s after-party outfit looked better than the Off White dress she wore on the red carpet.
Khloe’s Moschino dress with 540 000 hand-sewn glass beads reminded us of Kim’s Met Gala 2019 look when she wore that Mugler dress with “rain droplets” embellishments.
She could’ve gone for something different.
Anna Wintour
At some point, we need to be honest about some of her looks. She is an amazing fashion scout and critic but we always seeing her in those Chanel feather coats. She was supposed to show them how it’s done, but I guess when you’re Anna Wintour, you get away with anything fashion.
Nicki Minaj
First of all, why would anyone bring tights and a cap to the Met Gala as if it’s an album tour? Not even the multi-layered tulle could save her.
Hits
Blake Lively
She’s one of the few people who understood the assignment. The Atelier Versace gown inspired by New York city made her stand out.
She made a grand entrance in the gold gown with a dramatic bow and then took it down, transforming the dress into a gold and blue number with a dramatic train. And the fact that she styled herself makes it even better.
Lizzo
The musician rocked a Thom Brown black silk moiré exaggerated hip corset dress dropped skirt. To top it off, she wore a black coat with gold flower embellishments, giving that 1888 baroness vibes.
Nicola Coughlan
The Bridgerton star attended her first Met Gala and dressed way better than people who’ve been going for years. She wore a pink Richard Quinn satin gown with puffy arms and a black bodice underneath, completing the look with a black train and matching gloves.
So far, there hasn’t been a Met Gala that tops 2017/2018. Those years we were given looks, we hope to see something of a similar calibre in the future.
Here’s more of the Met Gala 2022 red carpet looks.