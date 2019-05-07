Billy Porter arriving at Met Gala. Picture: Twitter.

The Met Gala is more than a fashion exhibition, it is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.



Inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay that defines camp as "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration," this year’s Met Gala theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion” saw international stars pull off their A+ fashion game.





It’s usually women who go all out and live up to the theme but this year, the men exceeded our expectations and dressed the part, crashing masculinity with their outfits.





Harry Styles arrived at the Met Gala pink carpet in an all black Gucci outfit while the king of fashion, Billy Porter made a dramatic gilded entrance.





The Pose star didn’t walk on the pink carpet, he was carried by six bare-chested men in an Ancient Egyptian style. He donned bejeweled catsuit with 10-foot wings, a 24ct gold headpiece, as well as custom gold-leaf Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and fine jewellery by Andreoli and Oscar Heyman.





From the men who attended, these are some of the best dressed who stole the limelight:

