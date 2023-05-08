LOOK: Metro FM Awards fashion hits and misses

You’d think after a five year break, celebrities would have had enough time to put together worthy “red-carpet” looks. Unfortunately, many missed the mark at this year’s Metro FM Awards.
The event took place this past weekend at Mbombela Stadium and was hosted by media personality Lerato Kganyago and TV presenter Katlego Maboe. Somizi (somGAGA) Mhlongo, Mpumi Mlambo, Sipho (Alphi) Mkhwanazi and Zanele Potelwa also played a part.
Whenever there is such a big event, we expect all the guests to bring their A-fashion game. However, South African celebrities don’t understand pop culture. It seemed like, aside for a few, they didn’t even respect the theme of dress code.
Here are some of the hits.
Lerato Kganyago
As the host, Kganyago changed in five different outfits and slayed them all. Her outfits were designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee, except the Swati ensemble. Designed by Imvunulo Cultural Affair, that was our favourite. She paid tribute to her husband’s Swati culture.
Blue Mbombo
The model dazzled in a black Scalo Designer high-slit dress. At this point, she must be Sello Medupe’s (the founder of Scalo) official muse because together, they make magic.
Ntando Duma
The award-winning actress looked ravishing in a Miano Designs long, velvet gown with silver embroidery.
That mesh on the bodice was out of this world. It matched her skin tone so well you couldn’t even tell it was material, that’s how it should be.
Somizi Mhlongo
One thing about Somizi, he will bring the drama. He rocked a black suit by Zamaswazi and topped it off with a dramatic princess skirt with 1000 roses. And those shoes, how he was able to walk in them? But it’s Somizi, so anything is possible.
And the misses.
Kayleigh Schwark
The Naked DJ’s partner wore a basic black velvet dress. The only nice thing about it was the side view because of the slit. Other than that, it was a miss.
Big Zulu
We understand his style of Brentwood pants and a leather jacket, but there was no need to reveal the price tag. It was tacky.
Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa
The theme said all black, but she decided to do the opposite. Perhaps she wanted to be edgy, but was it necessary?
Below are more of who wore what at the Metro FM Awards.