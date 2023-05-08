LOOK: Metro FM Awards fashion hits and misses

You’d think after a five year break, celebrities would have had enough time to put together worthy “red-carpet” looks. Unfortunately, many missed the mark at this year’s Metro FM Awards. The event took place this past weekend at Mbombela Stadium and was hosted by media personality Lerato Kganyago and TV presenter Katlego Maboe. Somizi (somGAGA) Mhlongo, Mpumi Mlambo, Sipho (Alphi) Mkhwanazi and Zanele Potelwa also played a part.

Whenever there is such a big event, we expect all the guests to bring their A-fashion game. However, South African celebrities don’t understand pop culture. It seemed like, aside for a few, they didn’t even respect the theme of dress code. Here are some of the hits. Lerato Kganyago

As the host, Kganyago changed in five different outfits and slayed them all. Her outfits were designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee, except the Swati ensemble. Designed by Imvunulo Cultural Affair, that was our favourite. She paid tribute to her husband’s Swati culture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato Kganyago Ndlala (@leratokganyago) Blue Mbombo The model dazzled in a black Scalo Designer high-slit dress. At this point, she must be Sello Medupe’s (the founder of Scalo) official muse because together, they make magic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo) Ntando Duma The award-winning actress looked ravishing in a Miano Designs long, velvet gown with silver embroidery. That mesh on the bodice was out of this world. It matched her skin tone so well you couldn’t even tell it was material, that’s how it should be.

Kayleigh Schwark The Naked DJ’s partner wore a basic black velvet dress. The only nice thing about it was the side view because of the slit. Other than that, it was a miss. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗞𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗸 🇿🇦 (@kayleigh_schwark) Big Zulu