LOOK: Michaela Coel slays on the cover of Variety

British actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel is on the cover of Variety magazine, which may be one of our favourite covers this season.

On the cover shot by Sophy Holland and styled by Nana Kwasi Wiafe, Coel dons an African print dress by Veryghanaian, paired with Schiaparelli headpiece.

The actress spoke about her role in “I May Destroy You” – a film that received several award nominations. These include eight British Academy Film Awards nominations, as well as the Peabody Awards nomination.

About the film, she said: “Even though it’s fictional, there’s something very transparent about the show. I know a lot of people will say, ‘You think you know me, but you have no idea.’ And I feel like, ‘No. You probably do have a pretty good idea,” she told Variety.

Here are some of her best looks from the shoot:

Other women who feature on the Variety’s Power Of Women In Comedy issue include Mindy Kaling, an American comedian, witer and owner of production company, Kaling International.

Speaking to the gloss, Kaling said: “There are so many great production companies out there that have all these shows in the air. So they need a head of production, and they have lots of executives. That’s my dream, to get a lot of people eventually.”

Also featuring on the issue are Maya Rudolph, American singer and actress, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, American actress and producer.

There is also Sofia Vergara, Colombian actress and model, as well as Kate McKinnon, American actress known for her role on “The Big Gay Sketch Show”.