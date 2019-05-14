Mihlali Ndamase isn't shy to show off her curves. (Picture: Instagram)

Vlogger and social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase lit up the internet this weekend when she posted a sizzling hot picture of herself in a tiny leopard print bikini. During a girls-only getaway to Knysna, the South African beauty showed off her voluptuous body while sitting on the edge of a swimming pool with the ocean as a backdrop.

All she wore with micro string bikini were big gold loop earrings and red lipstick and with that gorgeous body, the girl doesn’t need anything else.

If you checked social media at all this weekend you would have seen this image popping up on your timeline… many times.

The steamy image caused quite a stir (for obvious reasons) and received over 30 000 likes in half hour by both the ladies and men young and old.

This isn’t the first time that Mihlali posts have showed off her assets.

Here’s a look at previous bikini images she’s shared.