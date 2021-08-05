LOOK: Miley Cyrus looks sizzling hot in Thebe Magugu outfit

South Africa fashion designers continue to make us proud with their exceptional work that is recognised worldwide. Multi-award-winning designer Thebe Magugu is one of the South African designers loved by international stars.

American singer and actress Miley Cyrus recently wore a pink suit from the Thebe Magugu Doublethink Spring/Summer 2022 first full menswear collection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu) The collection, launched at the Pitti Uomo fashion show last month, was inspired by the whistle-blowers who challenge corruption in Africa. “In many ways, the societal ills the continent wrestles with stem from the insidious actions of its leaders,” says the Thebe Magugu website.