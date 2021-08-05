LOOK: Miley Cyrus looks sizzling hot in Thebe Magugu outfit
South Africa fashion designers continue to make us proud with their exceptional work that is recognised worldwide.
Multi-award-winning designer Thebe Magugu is one of the South African designers loved by international stars.
American singer and actress Miley Cyrus recently wore a pink suit from the Thebe Magugu Doublethink Spring/Summer 2022 first full menswear collection.
The collection, launched at the Pitti Uomo fashion show last month, was inspired by the whistle-blowers who challenge corruption in Africa.
“In many ways, the societal ills the continent wrestles with stem from the insidious actions of its leaders,” says the Thebe Magugu website.
“In South Africa, we have regularised the daily tales of missing millions and economy-controlling families. These stories become dinner-time anecdotes, which minimizes the devastating ramifications that corruption holds – from increased gaps in education and equality to the mismanagement of public goods and services, which often always morphs into violence.
“Corruption is a global issue, which defeats the ends of justice and deters a country’s sense of safety and trust. However, some strong individuals have said ‘enough!’ – the brave women and men who have come forward as whistleblowers, who have exposed the level of rot from companies and institutions both private and state.”
In other news, David Guetta, Akon and Master KG posed in a picture wearing Floyd Avenue. The Jerusalema hitmaker donned a jacket from Floyd Avenue latest collection.