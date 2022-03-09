LOOK: Minnie Dlamini owns the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week

The actress is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week. This past weekend, she walked for South Africa brand JessicaJane owned by Jessica Molebatsi, who showcased her French-Xhosa Range.

The range is personal to Molebatsi because of her multi-racial family.

She named the collection after her second name “Noluthando,” which she was given to by her in-laws when she married Wandile Molebatsi, who is half Tswana and half Xhosa.

She created many pieces for this collection, including the wool handcrafted skirt and top, Noluthando print tracksuits and Swarovski embellished Shweshwe.