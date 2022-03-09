Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
LOOK: Minnie Dlamini owns the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week

Minnie Dlamini for JessicaJane. Picture: Emily Russell.

Published 3h ago

South African media personality Minnie Dlamini is strutting the streets of Paris.

The actress is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week. This past weekend, she walked for South Africa brand JessicaJane owned by Jessica Molebatsi, who showcased her French-Xhosa Range.

The range is personal to Molebatsi because of her multi-racial family.

She named the collection after her second name “Noluthando,” which she was given to by her in-laws when she married Wandile Molebatsi, who is half Tswana and half Xhosa.

She created many pieces for this collection, including the wool handcrafted skirt and top, Noluthando print tracksuits and Swarovski embellished Shweshwe.

Swarovski embellished Shweshwe by JessicaJane. Picture: Emily Russell.

Dlamini, who’s a close friend of Molebatsi, rocked the Xhosa inspired bridal look for the runway.

“Jessica and I have been friends for a while, and I was one of the first South African personalities to wear her garments, so this a full-circle moment to be the showstopper at her first fashion week show. That being Paris Fashion Week is the cherry on top,” says Dlamini.

She adds: “I feel like I’ve been with Jessica from the beginning, and to finally see her truly hone her craft and showcase at an international level is what dreams are made of.”

Minnie Dlamini in a Xhosa-inspired bridal gown. Picture: Emily Russell.

And while she’s enjoying international brands showcasing their collections, Dlamini also took South African brands with her, including the custom made Luxe Homme bag. Luxe Homme is a South African brand specialising in handmade luxury bespoke cases.

