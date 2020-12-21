LOOK: Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida celebrates honours degree in stunning Ryan Keys gown

We are within! And so is Shudufhadzo Musida. The current Miss SA is ending 2020 on a high. Fresh off announcing that she’s obtained her honours degree in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand, the Limpopo native has blessed our timelines with a stunning picture of herself wearing a black Ryan Keys gown. Taking to social media, Musida captioned the image: “School’s out.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida) Whether she’ll be wearing the dress to her graduation ceremony remains to be seen, but the beauty queen has previously teased that she will be wearing her crown. In November, she tweeted: “Definitely walking across that graduation stage with my crown. School has been a lot no ways!”

It’s been a tough year for the graduate but now she can add her degree to her list of achievements, including her Bachelor of Social Science degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics which she completed at the University of Pretoria.

Miss SA is also no stranger to wearing exquisite couture gowns. Two weeks ago, she did a photo shoot also wearing Keys Fashion.

She was also pictured in a Gert-Johan Coetzee creation while showing off an ensemble from his Spring/Summer 2020/21 range, titled Kraal Couture.

Musida will be presenting SA at the Miss World contest with the hopes of following in the footsteps of Rolene Strauss who took the title in 2014.

Thato Mosehle will be taking part in the Miss Supranational contest, the first person under the official Miss South Africa Organisation banner to do so as Miss Supranational South Africa 2020.

Natasha Joubert will be the official South African entrant at the Miss Universe pageant as Miss Universe South Africa 2020.