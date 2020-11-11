LOOK: Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida slays in sizzling hot bikinis

Last summer, the University of Pretoria graduate who specialised in Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics and Economics, spent time at Clifton Beach, Cape Town, where she rocked Sommer Swimsuits.

She also shared another picture in a silver bikini where she spoke about body positivity.

She said: “Body positivity is something that I’ve been learning/working on since the beginning of 2018 after a bad mental breakdown. For years body dysmorphia and self-image issues governed my life, how I ate (if I ate at all), how I saw myself, and it worsened my mental health issues. I would eat once day and exercise like a maniac on an empty stomach despite my physical health declining because I felt like I was too big and I thought my curves were something to be ashamed of because of the industry I am in.”

She added: “The past few months have been beautiful because I have been learning to love myself for me and through my eyes. Learning to love my body at every single stage even at times when it’s not how I’d like it to look. Learning to be kinder to myself and my body, because I’ve put it through so much. It’s not easy speaking about it, but I look at this picture, and I see how far I’ve come. The last time I shot with @danielleklopper in 2017, I had hardly eaten because I wanted to look ’smaller’ and I was so tired and in a depressive state and it translated. This time around I was happy and healthy, and I’m truly thankful.”

Below are stunning bikini shots of her: