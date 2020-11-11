LOOK: Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida slays in sizzling hot bikinis
Our newly crowned Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida caused a frenzy when she posted a picture of herself in a black bathing suit.
The Limpopo-born beauty, who is currently pursuing a BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand, enjoys showing off her curves.
She represents the beauty of curvy women.
In her recent shoot with Miss SA runners-up Thato Thelma Mosehle and Natasha Joubert, captured by SJ van Zyl, the trio looked gorgeous in TracyB Swimwear.
View this post on Instagram
Knew when I was photographing the top 3 @official_misssa beauties together in their beautiful @tracyb_swimwear costumes the theme and look should be a bubbly, fun and celebratory pose. Because the love, friendship and smiles shared between them is so real and authentic its quite hard to describe in a caption, but I'm glad this image captured the spirit so perfectly. From left to right we have the gorgeous @thato_mosehle, the statuesque beauty @shudufhadzomusida and the effervescent stunner @natasha_joubert Credits : Retouching: @vitaliifidyk_retouch Swimwear : @tracyb_swimwear Shoes: @stevemaddensa Makeup : @reneedewitmakeupartist and @bombom_makeup Hair: @hairstylistforever Creative director and styling by @werner_wessels Gear: @canonrsa 5D MKIII Lens: @canonrsa 24-70mm Lighting : @profotoza from @sunshinecoza Second shooter @ashleymariefoto with assistance from @andreavdh.makeupartist and @kita.bezi #misssa2020 #sjvanzyl #beautyphotoshoot #beautyshoots #shudufhadzomusida #vitaliifidyk #retouching #reneedewitmakeupartist #tracybswimwear #stevemadden #locationshoot #locationphotography #familyphotography #swimwearfashion #thatomosehle #natashajoubert #profotoglobal #canonphotography #canon #inspiringwomen #confidence #smile #southafrica #naturalbeauty
Browsing through her social media, you can tell that the beauty queen enjoys wearing swimwear.
Last summer, the University of Pretoria graduate who specialised in Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics and Economics, spent time at Clifton Beach, Cape Town, where she rocked Sommer Swimsuits.
She also shared another picture in a silver bikini where she spoke about body positivity.
She said: “Body positivity is something that I’ve been learning/working on since the beginning of 2018 after a bad mental breakdown. For years body dysmorphia and self-image issues governed my life, how I ate (if I ate at all), how I saw myself, and it worsened my mental health issues. I would eat once day and exercise like a maniac on an empty stomach despite my physical health declining because I felt like I was too big and I thought my curves were something to be ashamed of because of the industry I am in.”
She added: “The past few months have been beautiful because I have been learning to love myself for me and through my eyes. Learning to love my body at every single stage even at times when it’s not how I’d like it to look. Learning to be kinder to myself and my body, because I’ve put it through so much. It’s not easy speaking about it, but I look at this picture, and I see how far I’ve come. The last time I shot with @danielleklopper in 2017, I had hardly eaten because I wanted to look ’smaller’ and I was so tired and in a depressive state and it translated. This time around I was happy and healthy, and I’m truly thankful.”
Below are stunning bikini shots of her: